Muthoot Fin to mobilise Rs 350 cr via NCDs

HyderabadL: Muthoot FinCorp Ltd (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has announced the launch of the Tranche V series of secured and redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a face value of Rs1,000 each, scheduled for issuance on April 29, 2025 and will be open to the public till May 13, 2025, subject to early closure upon approval from the Board of Directors or the Stock Allotment Committee of the Company, and in accordance with applicable regulations under Regulation 33A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021, as amended (SEBI NCS Regulations).

Shaji Varghese, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd, said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new NCD series, offering investors a secure and high-yield investment opportunity. Participation is made seamless through our extensive network of over 3,700 branches, our mobile app - Muthoot FinCorp ONE, for investments up to `5 lakhs and through partner network.