MyHome Chairman receives lifetime award

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) has honoured MyHome Group Chairman Rameswar Rao Jupally with Lifetime Achievement Award for his outstanding contribution to the development of the real estate sector in the State. He received the award from TelanganaGovernor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan during Credai Telangana's first TS Conclave this week.

On the occasion, Rameswar Rao said: "For last two to three years, I have been busy working on 'Statue of Equality', a 216-ft monument in Muchintal, Hyderabad dedicated to the 11th-century Vaishnavaite Saint Bhagavad Ramanuja. This will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modiin February. I thank Credai Telangana for recognising my services in building activity for the past 35 years."

"Hyderabad is fast emerging as a major global city. In the last five to six years, there was ahugetransformation with high-rise buildings across the city. All the stakeholders have to play an important role so that things don't go wrongfrom here. As more volumes of buildings are coming up, undisciplined things must be curtailed. I request my colleagues not to allow any irregular construction activity," he added.

Credai Telangana organised TS Conclave-2021 earlier this week to educate the builder community in the State's 14 chapters and 800 members on Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's) and checklists to ensure adherence to the mandated norms. It also presented CREATE Awards. A book developed by Credai Telangana on SOPs was unveiled by Special Chief Secretary, municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) Arvind Kumar.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) delivered a speech on 'Telangana - Equipped for the Future; Setting and Surpassing Benchmarks'. On the occasion, he also released a report on 'Telangana – A state on the move'by real estate consulting firm Anarock Group. A panel discussion was conducted on 'Innovation and technological advancement in construction technology', chaired by NV Ramana Rao, former Professor of Civil Engineering at JNTU Hyderabad, to assist members leverage them for more efficient construction. Finally, a session was organised with a panel of leading banks todiscuss the nuances of project finance and home loans.

Ch Ramchandra Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana said, "TS-Conclave 2021 is designed to assist member developers, particularly new members, throughout the state with the complete process, approvals required to undertake a real estate project under TS-RERA, understanding project finance nuances, and accessing the latest technologies to improve the quality and speed of construction."

D Murali Krishna Reddy, President, Credai Telangana said, "In the fiscal year 2020-21, Telangana added 46,489 new jobs in the IT sector, with a 2.5-fold increase in indirect job creation. Over 1.5 lakh jobs were also created in the electronics industry. To bring in investment opportunities and encourage the growth of start-ups across the State, TSIIC has created 10 industrial parks and granted 810 acre to 453 firms." "A rapidly evolving culture that has warmly received employees from across the country acts as a key enabler to attract global companies to set up their base in Telangana. This has been possible due to the efficient law and order, quality healthcare, and a good standard of living offered by the state. This is definitely driving the growth in the real estate sector, a fact highlighted in the report released today."