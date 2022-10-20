Mylo mobile app now in Telugu

Hyderabad: Mylo, an ITC-backed D2C platform for new and expecting mothers on Wednesday announced the launch of their mobile application in Telugu. With intent to provide personalised experience to women users, Mylo said it introduced the app in the regional language.

According to market insights, India's total internet user base is estimated to reach 840 million by the end of this year, while 90 per cent of Indian users prefer consuming content in regional languages. Implementing learning's from this data, Mylo said it plans to launch the app in other local languages for mothers who are comfortable in using the app in their mother tongue.

"We decided to expand into regional languages based on insights derived from our community of 10 million parents. We recognised that users interact more seamlessly in their preferred local language. App compatibility in Telugu is just one of the first steps," says Vinit Garg, founder and CEO.