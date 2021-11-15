Navi Health clocks 283% growth in TS

Hyderabad: Navi Health Insurance, the paperless app-based health insurance launched in December last, has registered 283 per cent monthly growth in Telangana since June 2021. Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Rangareddy districts have emerged the fastest-growing markets for the company in the State.

The company has connected with 548 network hospitals across all 33 districts of Telangana with 95 per cent customers opting for the recently launched EMI feature to pay premiums. The cashless claims have been approved within 20 minutes by the company. The network hospitals including Apollo, AIG, and KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad to Jyothi Hospital in Miryalaguda are attached to insurer.

The State has emerged among the important markets for Navi Insurance, contributing close to 10 per cent of the total policies sold since May.At national level, the company's business has grown by 165 per cent every month since May 2021.

"The response from Telangana for Navi health insurance has been extremely heartening. Our objective is to radically simplify health insurance for individuals and families. We do this by actively leveraging technology and data as well as customer feedback to constantly implement new features and improve our offering to customers,"according to a Navi spokesperson.

Customers can buy Navi Health Insurance through a quick and completely paperless process, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. Navi's EMI feature allows customers to pay their insurance premiums monthly, making it more affordable for many more customers. With monthly premiums starting from as low as as 241 per month, 95 per cent of the customers choose to pay premiums monthly.

The insurance provider offers health insurance cover ranging from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore for individuals and families. It offers cashless claims and there is a dedicated Claims Relationship Manager to help the customers during the claim process.