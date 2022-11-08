NCC net profit rises 15% to Rs 131 cr in Q2

Hyderabad: NCC (Nagarjuna Construction Company Ltd) has reported 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 131 crore in July-September quarter (Q2) of this financial year as against Rs 113.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The turnover stood at Rs 3,405 crore (including other income) in Q2 of FY 23, as against Rs 2,600.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It has reported EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of Rs 310 crore in Q2 FY 23 as against Rs 266.45 crore. The company has reported basic EPS (earning per share) of Rs 2.08 and diluted EPS of Rs 2.09 for Q2 FY23 as against basic EPS of Rs 1.87 and diluted EPS of Rs 1.86 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. In April-September (H1) of the current fiscal, the company has reported a net profit of Rs 260.64 crore, as against Rs 163.86 crore in the corresponding six-month period of the previous fiscal. Its turnover stood at Rs 6,755.91crore (including other income) for the H1 FY23 as against Rs 4,684.08 crore in the corresponding six-month period of the previous year.

The company has reported basic and diluted EPS of Rs 4.21 for H1 FY23 as against basic EPS of Rs 2.69 and diluted EPS of Rs 2.68 in the corresponding six-month period of the previous year. During Q2 FY23, the company has secured orders worth Rs 2,661 crore and the order book stood at Rs 40,020 crore on a consolidated basis.