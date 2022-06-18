NEP is welcome step: Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy

Hyderabad: Prof Katta Narasimha Reddy, Vice-chancellor, JNTUH on Saturday joined the 'The Hans India's National Education Policy two-day conference. He greeted the fellow dignitaries and the participants on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the skills play a crucial role in an individual's life. He said that the world is looking on India due to its fast development and the relations it has built with various countries.

He said that the New Education Policy is a step forward in terms of education and it is welcome step. He said that in the competent world, the youth now needs to be more dynamic, skilled and competent to cope up with others.

Prof. Katta Narasimha Reddy, who earned his Doctorate from Osmania University (Hyderabad), received training in script writing and film direction from film and television institute of India, Pune and advanced training in microprocessors and digital electronics from Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore.

Presently he is the elected President of Telangana Academy of Sciences, Hyderabad (India). He was the Vice President and Secretary of Andhra Pradesh academy of Sciences. He has authored over 105 scientific papers and three review articles in International journals and books on Technology and higher education. He has been actively involved in advancing the research activity at Osmania University and Mahatma Gandhi University. He was also coordinator of UGC-special assistance program, and department of Science and Technology (Govt. of India) funding programs at Osmania University.

Prof. Reddy has been an active teacher and researcher in the fields of Condensed matter and Materials Science.

He held Post-doctoral and visiting research Professor / Scientist positions at International Center for Theoretical Physics, Trieste (Italy), University of Rome II "Tor Vergata" (Italy), and "Elettronica dello Stato Solido" at Rome (Italy). He has published more than 105 research papers in peer reviewed international journals. His research publications have received numerous citations. He hosted several national and international conferences and seminars.

Prof. Reddy was the Associate Editor of Journal of Pure and Applied Physics (JPAP) and Review editor of Journal of Materials Chemistry and Physics.

He is closely associated with Solid State Ionics Laboratory, Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA and Department of Electrical Engineering and Physics, Wilkes University, Pen State, United States of America. He has organised more than five International Conferences and Ten National conferences. He has participated in several National level meetings on Bench-Marking of Higher Education Institutions. He participated actively in the activities of Association of Indian Universities (AIU).