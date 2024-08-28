Nestlé India Celebrates 10 years of ‘Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme’ in Telangana

Nestlé India has been an integral part of India’s journey for over 112 years, providing safe, high-quality nutrition through a range of trustworthy brands. Almost 99% of products sold in India are made in India. Nestlé India partners with over 280,000 farmers, 4,600 suppliers, 10,000 distributors and re-distributors, and 5.2 million retail outlets. Furthermore, as part of its societal initiatives, Nestlé India has been working in the areas of nutrition awareness, rural development, education, water and sanitation, environment, disaster management, and livelihood touching the lives of 14 million beneficiaries nationwide.

One such notable societal initiative is the 'Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme', which completed 10 years of community-based intervention in Telangana, by equipping adolescents with knowledge and skills to make informed choices about balanced eating and active lifestyle, thereby fostering positive habits. 'Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme' in collaboration with the NGO, Magic Bus India Foundation has made a positive impact on 43,000 adolescents in Telangana. The 10th year commemoration was held at GBH School, Rizala Bazar, Bollarum in Secunderabad.

Speaking at the event Sanjay Khajuria, Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Nestlé India said, “We are delighted to celebrate a decade of the Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme in Telangana. This programme has been instrumental in bringing about positive change. It demonstrates the importance of balanced diets and physical activity as a key component of a healthy lifestyle and encourages parents to support their children in adopting healthy habits along with other interventions such as responsible plastic waste management practices. As a purpose-driven organization, with over 112 years of rich heritage in India, we look forward to continuing our efforts to foster a better future for all and being a force for good.”

Launched in 2009 in India, the Nestlé Healthy Kids Programme is a longstanding initiative dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles amongst adolescents and parents. Since its inception, the programme has expanded significantly, reaching over 600,000 adolescents and 56,000 parents in 26 states and union territories.