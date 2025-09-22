Live
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign at AIIMS
- Priyanka to kickstart Congress' campaign in Bihar with ‘Har Ghar Adhikar Rally’
- What Israel Might Do as More Nations Back Palestinian Statehood
- Pant’s availability in focus ahead of India’s squad to be picked for Tests against West Indies
- Don’t indulge in petty politics over Dusshera, Siddaramaiah tells critics
- Jal Shakti Ministry holds discussion on Greywater reuse
- Hindus hardest hit amid misuse of blasphemy laws in Pakistan: Report
- The $100,000 H-1B Visa Tax: Trump’s Policy and Its Impact on Jobs
- Despite short-term challenges, GST 2.0 will yield benefits to consumers and industry
- H-1B visa restrictions add ‘fresh blow' to US-India ties: Report
Nestlé India rolls-out GST rate reduction benefits for consumers
Nestlé India welcomes the recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India.
Nestlé India welcomes the recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India. It will pass on the benefits directly to consumers, from September 22, 2025 onwards.
Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, stated, "The GST rate reduction is a positive step for consumers in India, as it will stimulate consumption and contribute to the overall growth of the economy. Nestlé has been an integral part of India for over 113 years and consumers are at the heart of our business. We remain committed to the single purpose of serving consumers in all possible ways.”
To ensure transparency, Nestlé India has communicated the benefits through announcements in national and regional newspapers. These changes have also been communicated to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.