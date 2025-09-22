Nestlé India rolls-out GST rate reduction benefits for consumers

Nestlé India welcomes the recent amendments in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates announced by the Government of India. It will pass on the benefits directly to consumers, from September 22, 2025 onwards.

Manish Tiwary, Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, stated, "The GST rate reduction is a positive step for consumers in India, as it will stimulate consumption and contribute to the overall growth of the economy. Nestlé has been an integral part of India for over 113 years and consumers are at the heart of our business. We remain committed to the single purpose of serving consumers in all possible ways.”

To ensure transparency, Nestlé India has communicated the benefits through announcements in national and regional newspapers. These changes have also been communicated to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers.