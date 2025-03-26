New defender octa launched in india: the toughest, most capable and most luxurious defender ever created

Defender launches the toughest, most capable and most luxurious SUV in the unstoppable 4x4 family of Defender in India, the New Defender OCTA. This high-performance adventure icon is engineered to conquer any terrain with unparalleled confidence and refinement.

Powered by a 4.4 l Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine, the OCTA model is the most extreme and most powerful Defender ever, with 467 kW and up to 750 Nm1 of torque enabling 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. Heavily revised chassis components with innovative technologies, including 6D Dynamics suspension, ensure its dynamic capabilities are taken to new heights.

The exterior is bolder and tougher than ever, with a distinct character. The ride height is raised, its stance widened, and wheel arches extended for incredible presence. Redesigned bumpers give improved approach and departure angles, while tough underbody protection gives drivers the confidence to explore further over rough terrain. And, it will wade deeper than any production Defender before it too – through up to one metre of water.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “Defender has been a game-changer for us in India, emerging as not only our best-selling model but also the highest-selling model in its category, with stupendous growth in demand since its launch. This iconic vehicle has built an unshakeable brand equity in the market, resonating deeply with clientele who value its unmatched capability, luxury, and adventure. Today, with the launch of Defender OCTA, we are introducing the toughest and the most durable model in the Defender family, that takes luxury and high-performance capability to another level. With the New Defender OCTA, we are offering a vehicle that is not only capable of conquering the most challenging terrains but also delivering a premium driving experience.”

New Defender OCTA’s name is derived from the toughest and most desirable mineral on earth – a diamond – and the octahedral shape that gives their distinctive appearance and durability. This shape also inspired the new signature graphic, which denotes it as the flagship Defender – strong and resilient, yet striking, rare and desirable.

Every Defender OCTA wears a new encircled diamond graphic, including a gloss black diamond within a machined and sandblasted titanium disc on each Signature Graphic panel.

The tough luxury of Defender OCTA is epitomised by Defender OCTA Edition One, which is available in the first year of production. It features a curated specification, finished in an exclusive new Faroe Green paint colour with a Khaki and Ebony UltrafabricsTM PU and seam-less Knit interior, new Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing, and 20-inch forged alloy wheels.

Advanced 6D Dynamics suspension for incredible capability and durability

New Defender OCTA’s dynamic capabilities go beyond what any Defender has achieved before, with the introduction of hydraulically interlinked 6D Dynamics suspension technology for the first time on a Defender, alongside extensive hardware and geometry changes. Uniquely, it’s designed to be as fun to drive on-road as off-road, with no compromises.

Defender OCTA sits 28 mm higher and has a stance widened by 68 mm, for superior ground clearance and stability. To ensure unparalleled confidence and control on any terrain, with both maximum wheel articulation off-road and reduced roll on-road, revised suspension components include longer and tougher wishbones, and unique active dampers with separate accumulators. It also features uprated 400 mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers and the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date, for immediate, precise, responses.

OCTA Mode – first performance-focused off-road setting

Defender OCTA debuts OCTA Mode, the first ever high-performance mode for off-road driving on a Defender. It is a specially developed performance-focused off-road setting that enhances traction, braking, and acceleration on loose surfaces. OCTA Mode features a unique interior illumination, thrilling exhaust sound, and adjusted gearshifts and steering for greater engagement. The damping software detects road surfaces and adjusts suspension firmness and damping accordingly. Additionally, OCTA Mode enables Off-Road Launch for optimum acceleration and a unique Off-Road ABS calibration for improved braking performance on loose surfaces. This mode allows drivers to confidently navigate loose gravel surfaces with dynamic control.

Confident exterior

Defender’s imposing presence and all-terrain focus is given a bold new attitude for Defender OCTA. It features 33-inch diameter tyres, the largest ever fitted to a production Defender. This has required extended wheel arches, which complement off-road-optimised front bodywork with unique grille designs allowing greater under-bonnet airflow, a new rear bumper incorporating a four-exit active exhaust system, tough underbody protection including an aluminium alloy front under shield with graphite finish and exposed Phosphor Bronze-finished front and rear recovery points.

Defender OCTA’s colour palette includes two exclusive new premium metallic finishes: Petra Copper and Faroe Green, alongside Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey, while all Defender OCTA models feature a contrast roof and tailgate in gloss Narvik Black. Clients can further personalise their vehicle with optional Matte Protective Film for added body protection in harsh environments, also adding a sophisticated appearance that showcases its distinctive silhouette and sophisticated surfacing.

Faroe Green is exclusively available on Defender OCTA Edition One, as is Chopped Carbon Fibre detailing. This highly distinctive finish, which includes recycled raw materials, features on the Defender bonnet script, fender vent surrounds and bonnet vent surrounds, plus the front seatbacks and centre console trim inside.

Engaging, immersive interior

Inside, curated selections set New Defender OCTA apart. Two highly durable UltrafabricsTM PU options – 30 percent lighter than traditional leather – are available. This seat finish is standard on Defender OCTA Edition One, in duo-tone Khaki and Ebony, with a knit textile and reductive, seamless finish.

For Defender OCTA, the standard interior is a new Burnt Sienna semi-aniline leather, with KvadratTM textile trim in Ebony. Alternatively, any Defender OCTA can be specified with UltrafabricsTM PU in Light Cloud and Lunar, or semi-aniline leather in Ebony.

The front row of Defender OCTA features all-new Performance Seats with more supportive bolsters and integrated headrests. Defender’s close association with music is brought to the fore with immersive Body and Soul Seat audio technology – available for the first time in Defender.

The Body and Soul Seats feature four transducers within the front seats that are aligned to the occupants’ backs to deliver high fidelity tactile audio. Using SUBPACTM AI optimising software, the seats analyse signals from the 700 W, 15-speaker, MeridianTM Surround Sound System in real-time to create a synchronised, multi-dimensional sensory audio experience with vibrations as well as sound.

New Defender OCTA order books will officially open soon. The New Defender OCTA is available at an attractive price of ₹ 259 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The New Defender OCTA Edition One, available through the first year of production, is priced at ₹ 279 Lakhs (ex-showroom) in India.