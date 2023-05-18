Live
- Discover India's Best Museums Live Updates: Check Out Top Museums in India
- International Museum Day: History And Other Details Of Noida’s Madame Tussauds Museum…
- International Museums Day Live Updates – The Preservers of History
- Hyderabad: Congress let down Palamuru Rangareddy project, alleges Niranjan Reddy
- Hyderabad: Eatala acts a Speaker at IIDL Model Parliament session
- 16-coach Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Exp. chugs with more than 100% patronage
- Hyderabad: Youth make a splash in pool to beat the heat
- People will dislodgeKCR’s government, says Bandi
- Cyberabad police & SCSC collaborate to tackle traffic woes in IT Corridor
- Dharamsala: Delhi Capitals hurt Punjab’s play-off chances with 15-run win
New Delhi: Gold prices continue to fall
Highlights
Gold prices plunged by Rs500 to Rs 60,580 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
New Delhi : Gold prices plunged by Rs500 to Rs 60,580 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had settled at Rs 61,080 per 10 grams in the previous trade. Silver also softened by Rs 450 to Rs 73,300 per kilogramme. “Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,580 per 10 grams, down Rs500 per 10 grams,” said Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities. In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,992 per ounce and USD 23.82 per ounce, respectively.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS