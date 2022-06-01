New Hyundai Venue to be launched in India soon

Hyderabad: Hyundai Motor India is all set to unveil the Hyundai Venue in India on 16 June, 2022. The new Hyundai Venue is one of the most anticipated compact SUVs of 2022 and will personify customer aspirations with an overarching theme that is encapsulated by - 'Live the Lit life'.

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "As the leading mobility solutions provider, Hyundai has been setting new benchmarks in India with the introduction of blockbuster products. Through our vision of 'Progress for Humanity' we have continued to elevate customer experiences and induced the rapid adoption of globally contemporary technologies.

Indian customers have showcased their love and trust in Hyundai, making us the most sold SUV brand of 2020 and 2021. At Hyundai, we will continue to excite our most loved customers with unique and exciting products, and I am glad to announce the launch of the new Hyundai VENUE in June this year. I am sure, the new Hyundai VENUE will continue to thrill customers both in India as well as export markets."