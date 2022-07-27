Nexa unveils Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Hyderabad: Maruti Suzuki Nexa Car Dealer Varun Motors Pvt Ltd has unveiled Grand Vitara, a new breed of SUVs at Varun Nexa Showroom at Sainikpuri, Secunderabad. Nikhil Siddharth Telugu film actor (Happy Days-fame), Amit Kumar Singh Rm South East-1(Nexa), Prashant Shakresh South East-1 (Nexa), Muthiah Manivelu Rsm South East-1(Nexa), RC Raju Executive Director and DK Raju Director at Varun Nexa were present at the launch event.

Grand Vitara is a multi-product offering that is set to disrupt the SUV market in the country. Featuring Nexa's signature design language – Crafted Futurism, the premium SUV offers a distinct exterior design, sophisticated interiors, segment-leading features and an industry redefining fuel efficiency powered by its revolutionary Hybrid Powertrains.

Packed with the Suzuki ALL GRIP legendary off-roading prowess as well as a strong and aggressive design, it inherits the pure SUV DNA.