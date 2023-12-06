Live
- Not competing with Musk or Altman on AI but building real-life use cases: MoS IT
- Speculations surround IT minister appointment
- South Korea urges North Korea to cooperate in uncovering truth of South Korean POWs
- Bengal school job case: Calcutta HC directs serving of notices to WBSSC recruits of 2016
- Apple informs component suppliers to source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
- Invitations to Jagan, Chandrababu and KCR for CM oath taking ceremony of Revanth Reddy
- Revanth Reddy resigns from MP post
- Discord Launches Updated Mobile App Experience to Chat and Hang Out on the Go
- BJP will form govt in Telangana soon, claims MLA Raja Singh
- Bhatti to be Dy CM and TPCC President?
Just In
Nifty headed towards 21K, Sensex towards 70,000
Even though the undertone is bullish, the market is likely to consolidate in the near-term since up moves will be countered with profit booking by...
Even though the undertone is bullish, the market is likely to consolidate in the near-term since up moves will be countered with profit booking by DIIs and individual investors who are sitting on big profits, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Dips will be bought by FIIs who have emerged as sustained buyers. The continuous decline in US bond yields (the 10-year yield is now below 4.20 per cent) will ensure FII buying, he said.
Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said Nifty continues to surge ahead making new record high crossing the 20,850 zone with trend maintained strong powered by frontline stocks like ICICI Bank, M&M, HDFC Bank and RIL which can further pull the index to new heights.
The index has gained significantly almost 11 per cent in the current swing and has further upside potential with 21,000 level visible in the coming days. The support for the day is seen at 20,700 while the resistance is seen at 21,000, Parekh said.
BSE Sensex is up 281 points at 69,577 on Wednesday.
Adani Group stocks continue to surge with Adani Total Gas up 18 per cent, Adani Green up 13 per cent, and Adani Energy up 12 per cent.