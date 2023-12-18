Live
- Maha minister’s ‘mafia links’ rock Assembly; Fadnavis defends govt, slams Oppn
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
Just In
Nifty may retreat on elevated valuations
A near-term consolidation in the market is expected due to elevated valuations, concerns over El Nino, and a slowdown in world GDP, according to market analysts.
New Delhi: A near-term consolidation in the market is expected due to elevated valuations, concerns over El Nino, and a slowdown in world GDP, according to market analysts.
“The market surged to new highs, buoyed by positive indicators from both domestic and global fronts. Robust domestic industrial production and manufacturing PMI, coupled with the RBI’s positive remarks on India’s GDP forecast, contributed to the bullish trend,” said Vinod Nair, head (research), Geojit Financial Services.
The ease in US bond yield and the expectation of multiple rate cuts by the FED in 2024 further fuelled market optimism. Investors expressed confidence that clouds over US economic growth would dissipate in H2CY24, anticipating a soft landing facilitated by normalisation in monetary policy, he added.
The IT sector rallied 7.6 per cent this week in expectation of a rise in demand from the US, optimism about AI-based opportunities, and hope that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024, he said.
Joseph Thomas, Head of Research, Emkay Wealth Management said the equity market moved up across sectors and market caps in response to the Fed decision to hold rates. Almost all the markets including the US markets moved up on the prospects of the Fed deciding to keep rates on hold as also on account of likely rate cuts in the next year. Robust GDP growth numbers both in the US and in India also helped the sentiment to a significant extent.