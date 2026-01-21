NIIT University Strengthens Access to Higher Education with Scholarships for Academic Year 2026

The scholarships are awarded on the basis of either the student’s academic performance in class X and class XII or their performance in national-level specified entrance examinations such as CUET, JEE, SAT, BITSAT, and NEET.

Key Scholarship Highlights:

Annual merit scholarships ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹2,00,000 on tuition fees, based on academic performance

Special Scholarships for exceptional merit holders and top performers, offering 100% tuition fee waiver

CoX (Co-curricular Excellence) Scholarships for applicants with demonstrated excellence in sports, music, fine arts, theatre, dance, or social service at school board, state, national, or international levels

Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Scholarship, offering ₹15,000 annually to all women applicants, applicable in addition to merit and/or CoX scholarships

Special Fee Waivers:

In addition to merit-based scholarships, NU offers special tuition fee waivers to students meeting specific criteria, including:

Wards of Indian Armed Forces personnel (Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force) – ₹15,000 annualy

Students domiciled in Rajasthan – ₹25,000 annually

Students belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories – ₹15,000 annualy

Prof. Prakash Gopalan, President, NIIT University, said, “Through the Scholar Search Programme, NIIT University aims to recognise merit, reward excellence, and make quality education more accessible to deserving students. Our scholarship framework is designed to support academic achievers, encourage co-curricular talent, and promote diversity and inclusion, while also providing flexibility for students to upgrade their scholarships as they progress.”

Early Admissions for the Academic Year 2026 are currently open and will close shortly. Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to maximise their scholarship opportunities.

The scholarships are valid for the full duration of the programme, subject to students maintaining a minimum AGPA or CGPA of 6.0, as per the University’s academic policy. Under the Early Admission (EAD) mode, scholarships are initially offered based on Class X performance, with provisions for upgradation based on Class XII results, ensuring that students are rewarded fairly for improved academic outcomes.

Conceptualized as an institution of excellence, NU provides exceptional education based on the Four Core Principles that make learning Industry-linked, Technology-based, Research-driven and Seamless. NU is well poised to meet the emerging needs of the knowledge economy through its focus on building strong industry linkages and a research-oriented approach. Apart from imparting a deep knowledge of technology.