Nikon India Inaugurates India’s First Experience Centre dedicated to its Healthcare Range

Nikon India Private Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation today inaugurated India’s first experience centre dedicated exclusively to the healthcare product range at its headquarters in Gurgaon. The Healthcare Business is one of the largest Business Segments of Nikon Corporation that owes the responsibility to lead a Life Science Market through core Optics and Image analysis technologies.

Nikon has been a significant player in the Indian market for over four decades, primarily through its imaging and precision technologies. With the launch of this healthcare experience centre, Nikon India aims to provide a hands-on experience to healthcare professionals, researchers, and academic institutions to explore and utilize its cutting-edge microscopy solutions. This Experience Centre will also focus on microscopy workshops and trainings for skill development of the latest microscopy technologies in this region.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director of Nikon India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Nikon’s century-old legacy in manufacturing microscopes has always set benchmarks for quality and precision. The launch of India’s first experience centre dedicated to healthcare technology reaffirms our commitment to supporting the scientific research and pathological, clinical communities with world-class solutions. This facility will serve as an important touchpoint where professionals can explore and experience our advanced healthcare products firsthand before making informed purchasing decisions. We believe this initiative will help elevate the standards of Scientific research and Pathology across the country.”

The healthcare product range showcased at the experience centre includes Nikon’s flagship Confocal Microscope System AX R with NSPARC, renowned for offering the largest Field of View (25mm) on both inverted and upright microscope. Additionally, it also showcased prominent products like Digital Imaging Microscope ECLIPSE Ui and The Smart Imaging System ECLIPSE Ji.

Nikon expects its healthcare business unit to contribute significantly to its overall business in India with respect to Indian microscopy market. Nikon India is targeting 300% growth of the healthcare business in India by the end of this fiscal year since they started the direct operations on 1 April 2022.