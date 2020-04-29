NLC India commences coal production at Talabira-II and III Opencast Coal Mine in Odisha

NLC India Ltd has commenced coal production at its Talabira-II and III Opencast Coal Mine in Odisha. These coal mines have a production capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum.

The Tamil Nadu-based Navaratna company in a statement said its production last Sunday has marked the entry of NLC India Ltd into the coal mining sector in the State.

The Talabira II and III coal mines were allotted to this Navratna firm in 2016 to meet the requirement of its existing and future coal-fired power plants. The company had said that the production of 20 million tonnes of coal per annum from these two coal blocks would fuel its 4,200 MW thermal power projects in that state.

NLC India Ltd Chairman Cum Managing Director Rakesh Kumar in a statement said, "By achieving success on this project during the difficult time of COVID-19 lockdown situation, its team has not only helped the company on its growth path but also contributed to the energy security of the country especially when avoiding import of coal is the topmost priority."

During 2019-2020, the company also achieved a renewable energy generation capacity of 1404 MW comprising 1353 MW of solar and 51 MW of wind power. Last year, the company had said it would invest more than Rs 17 thousand crores for its thermal power projects and embarked on an afforestation programme inside and outside the coal mining area in Odisha.