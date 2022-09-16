NMDC gets Rajbhasha Kirti award

Hyderabad: Iron ore mining major NMDC received Rajbhasha Kirti Award for 2021-22 at the Hindi Diwas Samaroh organised by the Official Language Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Government of India in Surat. Amit Shah,Union Minister of Home Affairs, waspresent at the event and lauded the contribution of corporates in preserving and celebrating the Hindi language. Sumit Deb, Chairman and MD,NMDC, after receiving award from Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, said: "On this great celebration of Hindi Day, letus take a pledge that we will contribute our best to establish Hindi and Indian languages at their glorious place in the time of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav."

NMDC was conferred with Rajbhasha Kirti - third prize in the category of PSUs located in Region 'C'. In 2021, NMDC's efforts in promoting the Rajbhasha were recognized with theMinistry of Steel's Ispat Rajbhasha Samman and the first position in its category from the Town Official Language Implementation Committee, Hyderabad.