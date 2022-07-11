NMDC unveils marathon logo

Hyderabad: NMDC and Hyderabad Runners Society along with IDFC First Bank and Government of Telangana launched the logo and unveiled the race T-shirt of the 2022 edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon on Monday.

The national mining major has taken up the title sponsorship of the Hyderabad Marathon to be held on August 27-28, 2022. The Face of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 - Nikhat Zareen, World Champion Boxer virtually connected to the event. Sumit Deb CMD of NMDC and others were present during the launch ceremony.

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 that will run through the heart of the city anticipates 15,000 runners, health and fitness enthusiasts taking part and will engage 3,500 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials and the police force. Marking the beginning of marathon season in India, a curtain raiser - 5K Fun Run will be held on Saturday August 27 and the 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) and Full Marathon (42.195 km) will take place on August 28 - the Marathon Sunday.