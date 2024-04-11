Live
Just In
No liability imposed by SC: Rel Infra
New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said no liability has been imposed on it by the Supreme Court order that set aside a Rs8,000-crore arbitral award that was granted in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). Setting aside the award, the top court ordered DAMEPL to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail in accordance with the arbitral award. DMRC had paid Rs3,300 crore to DAMEPL.
“Reliance Infrastructure wishes to clarify that the Order dated April 10, 2024, passed by the Supreme Court doesn’t impose any liability on the company and the company has not received any money from DMRC / DAMEPL under the arbitral award,” the firm said in a stock exchange filing. While DAMEPL is a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, it is a separate entity and the liability falls on it.