  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

No liability imposed by SC: Rel Infra

No liability imposed by SC: Rel Infra
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said no liability has been imposed on it by the Supreme Court order that set aside a...

New Delhi: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said no liability has been imposed on it by the Supreme Court order that set aside a Rs8,000-crore arbitral award that was granted in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt Ltd (DAMEPL). Setting aside the award, the top court ordered DAMEPL to refund all sums previously paid by the Delhi Metro Rail in accordance with the arbitral award. DMRC had paid Rs3,300 crore to DAMEPL.

“Reliance Infrastructure wishes to clarify that the Order dated April 10, 2024, passed by the Supreme Court doesn’t impose any liability on the company and the company has not received any money from DMRC / DAMEPL under the arbitral award,” the firm said in a stock exchange filing. While DAMEPL is a subsidiary of Reliance Infrastructure, it is a separate entity and the liability falls on it.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X