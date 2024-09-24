No victim shaming was done, even remotely: FM on EY staffer death

New Delhi : Facing flak for her comments on the death of a young CA employed with EY allegedly due to work pressure, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday clarified that she had not shamed the victim in any way and her comments were neither intended to do so.

Her comments on Saturday that professionals should have inner strength to handle work pressures and this could be achieved through divinity, had drawn widespread criticism from social media as well as the Opposition parties. Sitharaman on Monday issued a post on X to clarify on her statement.

“With a sense of grief over the tragic loss, I highlighted the importance of institutions and families to support the children, and in no way victim shaming was done nor intended, even remotely,” Sitharaman said.

The Union Labour Ministry has already assured a thorough investigation into the allegations of an exploitative work environment related to the tragic demise, she said. “Had specifically mentioned that after clearing a demanding and rigorous examination such as CA, the stress on her was unbearable. No names were taken, neither of the lady nor of the firm. The University has set up a Meditation Hall and a place of worship for all its students and faculty. It is in this context that I spoke on how it is necessary to build inner strength for students,” she said.

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant (CA) working at EY Pune, died just four months after joining the global accounting firm allegedly due to work pressure.