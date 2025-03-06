Noise launches Master Buds in India, their next-gen TWS with Sound by Bose

Featuring advanced 49dB ANC, the Noise Master Buds create an immersive, distraction-free listening for users. Built for long-lasting comfort, the earbuds feature an ergonomic build in a never seen before design that ensures a perfect lifestyle upgrade. Combining advanced features such as Dual Device Connectivity, and Google Fast Pairing, the Noise Master Buds offer a seamless blend of performance and convenience.

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, launched its latest audio innovation, Noise Master Buds, a pair of truly wireless earbuds with expertly tuned audio with Sound by Bose technology. The first product in its recently unveiled Master Series, is crafted to deliver every beat, note, and lyric with high quality. Reimagining the listening experience, Noise Master Buds offer an accessible choice for consumers who seek an immersive listening experience.

Noise Master Buds also feature Spatial Audio Support and are equipped with lightweight 12.4mm drivers made from best-in-class materials like PEEK and Titanium. To further boost high-definition audio, the earbuds come with LHDC (Low Latency High Definition Audio Codec) support.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, “With the launch of the Noise Master Buds, we are setting a new benchmark in the Indian audio market by offering our most advanced and immersive sound experience in TWS, yet. It delivers high-quality sound, elegantly packaged in an aspirationally designed TWS, tailored for Indian consumers. Southern India has been a key market for us, with a growing demand for wearables that offer a premium experience. We are confident that the Master Buds will elevate the listening experience for users in this region.”

Indulge in Rich, Finely Tuned Sound

With Sound by Bose technology, the Noise Master Buds have been expertly tuned to provide rich, powerful audio across all frequencies, ensuring crystal-clear sound. They deliver the perfect balance of bass, mid-range, and treble, providing a high-quality audio experience where vocals and instruments are delivered with remarkable precision.

Effective Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for a Truly Immersive Experience

The Noise Master Buds provide noise cancellation that offers adaptive sound isolation up to 49dB. No matter if one is in a bustling cafe, travelling on a flight or commuting through a busy street, the new earbuds create a quiet space, allowing one to focus on music, work, or calls without distractions.

Advanced engineering ensures consistent noise cancellation across a range of frequencies, making them perfect for enhancing productivity or enjoying uninterrupted entertainment. By eliminating ambient sound with precision, the Noise Master Buds offer an unparalleled experience, tailored to user’s every need.

Ergonomic Precision Meets Lightweight Design for Unmatched Comfort

The Noise Master Buds are thoughtfully designed to keep up with the active lifestyle while ensuring maximum comfort. Their lightweight, ergonomic design is tailored to the unique contours of the user's ear canal, ensuring a secure and personalized fit. The product is uniquely designed to reflect the legacy of pure sound, capturing the essence of unadulterated listening just like vinyl records.

Crafted with soft-touch materials, the earbuds offer a snug, gentle fit that minimizes pressure on the ears, ensuring zero discomfort even during extended use. With three sizes of soft silicone ear tips - Small, Medium, and Large - they adapt to all ear shapes, delivering a truly customized experience. The earbuds are ideal for all-day wear whether one is at the gym, in the office, or relaxing at home. The ultra-compact charging case easily slips into pockets or bags, ensuring convenience for users on the go.

Redefines Audio Excellence with Convenience

The Noise Master Buds set a new standard in audio performance, combining industry-leading features with exceptional sound quality. Smart functionalities like seamless Dual-Device Connectivity further ensure effortless multitasking, while Google Fast Pairing ensures quick and hassle-free pairing with Android devices. The Spatial Audio Support enhances the listening experience with a more lifelike and dynamic soundstage, ideal for music, movies, or gaming.

Designed to cater to modern lifestyles, the Noise Master Buds feature InstaCharge™ technology, offering up to 6 hours of playtime on a single 10-minute charge, making them the perfect travel companion. Moreover, the earbuds extend an impressive total of 44 hours of playtime with the charging case.

Equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, the earbuds ensure superior connectivity, faster transmission, and improved range. The IPX5-rating sweat and water resistance make them ideal for workouts and outdoor adventures, while the Low Latency Mode enhances gaming with precise and immersive audio. Additional features include Type-C charging and firmware updates managed through the Noise app.