Non-antibiotic drug for UTI

New Delhi: Cipla on Friday announced the launch of Methenamine Hippurate, a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), under the brand name HUENA.

UTIs are the second-most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years. “Women are more susceptible to UTI, which accounts for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions,” the company said.