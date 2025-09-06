Live
- Balapur, Ganesh festival, laddu auction, record price, Lingala Dasharatha Gowda
- Balapur Laddu sold for whooping Rs. 35 lakhs
- Dattatreya blesses newlyweds Jaya, Chaitanya Reddy
- MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur
- Pochettino ‘shocked’ by Levy’s exit after nearly 25 years at Spurs
- SC grants pre-arrest bail to Punjab official in graft case
- GST reforms to boost swadeshi, self-reliance: UP CM Yogi
- Flood situation eases in most parts of Kashmir
- Rahul seeks halt at Rae Bareli for Rajdhani Exp
- Reprieve from incessant rains in past 24 hours in flood-hit Pb
Non-antibiotic drug for UTI
Highlights
New Delhi: Cipla on Friday announced the launch of Methenamine Hippurate, a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent Urinary...
New Delhi: Cipla on Friday announced the launch of Methenamine Hippurate, a non-antibiotic treatment for patients suffering from recurrent Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), under the brand name HUENA.
UTIs are the second-most common reason for antibiotic use in India, with infection cases doubling over the last 30 years. “Women are more susceptible to UTI, which accounts for 15 per cent of overall antibiotic prescriptions,” the company said.
Next Story