Live
- K’taka BJP slams Cong govt’s move to hike property tax in Bengaluru
- Hyderabad Filmmaker’s Documentary ‘Hero of the Sea’ Wins Big at Indian World Film Festival
- Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan surpasses Sachin to become youngest Mumbai batter to score century in final
- Web portal for citizenship seekers launched, 'CAA-2019' mobile App to come soon
- YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 20 lakh to kin of women committed suicide over online harassment
- Ranbir Kapoor's Blockbuster Animal Roars onto TV Screens this Weekend!
- Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
- 'It’s going to be very difficult for Australia to change now', Mark Taylor backs struggling opener Smith
- UP Warriorz fan Katrina shares pictures with sister Isabelle from WPL match
- Bollywood's Hottest Duo, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, Set to Say 'I Do'
Just In
Nothing Phone (2a) 60K units sold within 60 min of its launch
London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing on Tuesday said it sold 60,000 units of its latest smartphone -- Phone (2a), across channels within just 60 minutes of its launch.
New Delhi : London-based consumer tech brand, Nothing on Tuesday said it sold 60,000 units of its latest smartphone -- Phone (2a), across channels within just 60 minutes of its launch. The overwhelming demand resulted in the phone being sold out in record time, the company said.
Phone (2a) was introduced with a launch offer price starting at Rs 19,999. The phone offers various configurations, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, in black and white colour variants.
Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 7200 pro chipset, Phone (2a) boasts a 50MP(OIS)+50MP rear camera, 32MP front camera, 5000 mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 powered by Android 14. The device comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Phone (2a) supports 45W fast charging, delivering 50 per cent of power in just 20 minutes, according to the company.