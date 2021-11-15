November 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity markets ended almost flat on Monday, November 15, 2021, amid mixed cues. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent at 60,718.71. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 18,109.45. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Power Grid 187.7 3.13 182.2 188.75 182 ONGC 158.45 2.46 156.45 162.25 156 ITC 238.15 2.25 233.95 239 233.1 Cipla 936.5 2.24 915 939.85 910.1 UPL 781.75 1.59 771 791.4 770.35 Britannia 3744 1.52 3700 3747.6 3674 Asian Paints 3165 1.35 3126 3180 3126 Divi's Laboratories 4906.15 1.29 4868 4927 4852.8 Nestle India 19380 1.24 19200 19499 19069.85 Kotak Bank 2094.75 0.97 2080.1 2108 2080

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Coal India 159.7 -4.34 164.25 167.6 159.5 Tata Steel 1244.5 -3.32 1295 1299 1241.5 Hindalco 456 -2.68 473.6 473.6 455.15 Eicher Motors 2683 -1.47 2715 2770 2679.35 SBI Life 1157.75 -1.46 1177.2 1179.5 1155.5 JSW Steel 662.3 -1.35 675 675.05 658.05 Shree Cement 29031.25 -1.22 29450 29748 29031.25 Mahindra & Mahindra 927.85 -1.06 935 948.55 921.1 HDFC Life 713 -1.05 723.95 723.95 711.2 Bajaj Auto 3598 -1.02 3651 3673.9 3580.05



