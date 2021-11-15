November 15: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent at 60,718.71.
- The Nifty 50 index rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 18,109.45.
- Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Equity markets ended almost flat on Monday, November 15, 2021, amid mixed cues. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a gain of 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent at 60,718.71. The Nifty 50 index rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to end at 18,109.45. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Power Grid
|187.7
|3.13
|182.2
|188.75
|182
|ONGC
|158.45
|2.46
|156.45
|162.25
|156
|ITC
|238.15
|2.25
|233.95
|239
|233.1
|Cipla
|936.5
|2.24
|915
|939.85
|910.1
|UPL
|781.75
|1.59
|771
|791.4
|770.35
|Britannia
|3744
|1.52
|3700
|3747.6
|3674
|Asian Paints
|3165
|1.35
|3126
|3180
|3126
|Divi's Laboratories
|4906.15
|1.29
|4868
|4927
|4852.8
|Nestle India
|19380
|1.24
|19200
|19499
|19069.85
|Kotak Bank
|2094.75
|0.97
|2080.1
|2108
|2080
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Coal India
|159.7
|-4.34
|164.25
|167.6
|159.5
|Tata Steel
|1244.5
|-3.32
|1295
|1299
|1241.5
|Hindalco
|456
|-2.68
|473.6
|473.6
|455.15
|Eicher Motors
|2683
|-1.47
|2715
|2770
|2679.35
|SBI Life
|1157.75
|-1.46
|1177.2
|1179.5
|1155.5
|JSW Steel
|662.3
|-1.35
|675
|675.05
|658.05
|Shree Cement
|29031.25
|-1.22
|29450
|29748
|29031.25
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|927.85
|-1.06
|935
|948.55
|921.1
|HDFC Life
|713
|-1.05
|723.95
|723.95
|711.2
|Bajaj Auto
|3598
|-1.02
|3651
|3673.9
|3580.05
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story