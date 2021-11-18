November 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss off 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent below the 60,000 level at 59,636.01.
- The Nifty 50 index fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80.
- Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while 43 shares declined.
Domestic benchmarks fell more than a half per cent on Thursday, November 18, 2021, as the sentiment of investors were weak. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss off 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent below the 60,000 level at 59,636.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80. Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while 43 shares declined. Here is the list of the top seven gainers and 10 top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|SBI
|503.35
|1.04
|499.1
|506.2
|492.3
|IOC
|129.2
|0.58
|128.45
|130.25
|127.6
|Power Grid
|192
|0.5
|191.85
|194.45
|191.05
|HDFC Bank
|1538.5
|0.5
|1526.05
|1543.5
|1525.25
|Reliance
|2473
|0.37
|2460
|2489
|2450.05
|Hindustan Unilever
|2397
|0.24
|2390
|2406.35
|2370
|Divi's Laboratories
|4770
|0.13
|4723.75
|4809.3
|4671.8
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Motors
|509.95
|-3.81
|531.45
|534.2
|501.3
|M&M
|921
|-3.5
|955
|955
|918.2
|Tech Mahindra
|1564.9
|-3.31
|1620.2
|1624.75
|1559.5
|HCL Technologies
|1118
|-2.99
|1148
|1155
|1113.5
|Larsen & Tourbo
|1896
|-2.91
|1952.9
|1954
|1893
|Eicher Motors
|2597.95
|-2.85
|2675
|2698.65
|2575
|Tata Steel
|1187.9
|-2.64
|1223.6
|1228.3
|1182
|IndusInd Bank
|1007.5
|-2.56
|1031.8
|1042
|1002.3
|Hero MotoCorp
|2683.05
|-2.41
|2760
|2763
|2667.15
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4659.95
|-2.27
|4759.8
|4767.7
|4651.1
