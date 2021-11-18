  • Menu
November 18: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

  • The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss off 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent below the 60,000 level at 59,636.01.
  • The Nifty 50 index fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80.
  • Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while 43 shares declined.

Domestic benchmarks fell more than a half per cent on Thursday, November 18, 2021, as the sentiment of investors were weak. The S&P BSE Sensex closed with a loss off 372.32 points or 0.62 per cent below the 60,000 level at 59,636.01. The Nifty 50 index fell 133.85 points or 0.75 per cent to 17,764.80. Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index while 43 shares declined. Here is the list of the top seven gainers and 10 top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
SBI 503.35 1.04 499.1 506.2 492.3
IOC 129.2 0.58 128.45 130.25 127.6
Power Grid 192 0.5 191.85 194.45 191.05
HDFC Bank 1538.5 0.5 1526.05 1543.5 1525.25
Reliance 2473 0.37 2460 2489 2450.05
Hindustan Unilever 2397 0.24 2390 2406.35 2370
Divi's Laboratories 4770 0.13 4723.75 4809.3 4671.8

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Tata Motors 509.95 -3.81 531.45 534.2 501.3
M&M 921 -3.5 955 955 918.2
Tech Mahindra 1564.9 -3.31 1620.2 1624.75 1559.5
HCL Technologies 1118 -2.99 1148 1155 1113.5
Larsen & Tourbo 1896 -2.91 1952.9 1954 1893
Eicher Motors 2597.95 -2.85 2675 2698.65 2575
Tata Steel 1187.9 -2.64 1223.6 1228.3 1182
IndusInd Bank 1007.5 -2.56 1031.8 1042 1002.3
Hero MotoCorp 2683.05 -2.41 2760 2763 2667.15
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4659.95 -2.27 4759.8 4767.7 4651.1

