November 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Domestic stock markets ended in the green on Monday, November 29, 2021, November 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 153.43 points or 0.27 per cent to close higher at 57,260.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 27.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,053.95. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out thetop 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Kotak Bank
|2011
|2.38
|1993
|2045
|1937.2
|HCL Technologies
|1134
|2.16
|1101.1
|1145
|1100.1
|HDFC Life
|682.35
|1.74
|669.6
|686
|658.8
|Titan
|2330.2
|1.65
|2290
|2334.4
|2231.4
|TCS
|3503.5
|1.64
|3447.15
|3529.35
|3406.45
|Wipro
|631.15
|1.56
|616.55
|632.85
|603.95
|Bajaj Finance
|6910
|1.51
|6767
|6980
|6678.3
|Bajaj Finserv
|16880.1
|1.18
|16670
|17098
|16273.65
|Reliance
|2437.7
|1.04
|2439.1
|2500
|2399.1
|Hindalco
|421
|0.96
|414
|433.5
|407.1
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|BPCL
|367.2
|-2.56
|379
|380
|367
|Sun Pharma
|749.4
|-2.33
|773
|775
|749.05
|Adani Ports
|701.95
|-2.12
|707
|715
|682.65
|UPL
|689.2
|-2.07
|704
|710.25
|679.25
|NTPC
|126.45
|-1.86
|127.8
|129.35
|125.05
|ONGC
|144.4
|-1.84
|145
|146.05
|141.9
|Axis Bank
|649.7
|-1.82
|665.05
|665.45
|649.35
|IOC
|118.75
|-1.82
|119.55
|120.95
|117.85
|Hero MotoCorp
|2485
|-1.76
|2525
|2528.95
|2446.15
|Shree Cement
|25540.05
|-1.56
|25900
|25925
|25198.25
