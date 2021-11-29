November 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets ended in the green on Monday, November 29, 2021, November 26, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex added 153.43 points or 0.27 per cent to close higher at 57,260.58. The Nifty 50 index rose 27.50 points or 0.16 per cent to 17,053.95. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.



Check out thetop 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Kotak Bank 2011 2.38 1993 2045 1937.2 HCL Technologies 1134 2.16 1101.1 1145 1100.1 HDFC Life 682.35 1.74 669.6 686 658.8 Titan 2330.2 1.65 2290 2334.4 2231.4 TCS 3503.5 1.64 3447.15 3529.35 3406.45 Wipro 631.15 1.56 616.55 632.85 603.95 Bajaj Finance 6910 1.51 6767 6980 6678.3 Bajaj Finserv 16880.1 1.18 16670 17098 16273.65 Reliance 2437.7 1.04 2439.1 2500 2399.1 Hindalco 421 0.96 414 433.5 407.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low BPCL 367.2 -2.56 379 380 367 Sun Pharma 749.4 -2.33 773 775 749.05 Adani Ports 701.95 -2.12 707 715 682.65 UPL 689.2 -2.07 704 710.25 679.25 NTPC 126.45 -1.86 127.8 129.35 125.05 ONGC 144.4 -1.84 145 146.05 141.9 Axis Bank 649.7 -1.82 665.05 665.45 649.35 IOC 118.75 -1.82 119.55 120.95 117.85 Hero MotoCorp 2485 -1.76 2525 2528.95 2446.15 Shree Cement 25540.05 -1.56 25900 25925 25198.25



