November 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed with decent gains of around 0.80 per cent on Monday, November 8, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to 60,545.61. The Nifty 50 gained 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent and closed at 18,068.55. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Titan 2542 4.53 2477.9 2548.7 2448.3 IOC 140.75 4.53 135 140.9 134.25 Bajaj Finserv 18330.3 4.18 17650.9 18392.95 17515 UltraTech Cement 8203 4.09 7940 8269 7845 Tech Mahindra 1562 3.73 1508 1562.8 1504.3 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2125.95 3.35 2055 2127.6 2055 Grasim 1851 3.32 1791.6 1857.1 1779.5 BPCL 432.75 3.1 424 432.75 421.45 HDFC 2980 2.77 2929 3002 2906.15 NTPC 140.5 2.44 138.7 140.6 136.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1063.95 -10.52 1130 1130 1041.6 Divi's Laboratories 4940 -5.15 5023.2 5040 4747.8 Mahindra & Mahindra 860.85 -1.37 878 878.25 854.3 State Bank of India 523.6 -1.29 534.45 534.45 516.45 Hindalco 469.25 -0.71 480 481.45 459.2 Asain Paints 3139 -0.64 3165 3181 3095.15 Maruti Suzuki 7697.95 -0.64 7759.95 7882.6 7672 TCS 3506 -0.08 3548 3548 3481.2 ICICI Bank 781.95 -0.02 793 793 773.15 HCL Technologies 1183 -0.01 1187.45 1192.8 1168.55





