November 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex rose 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to 60,545.61.
- The Nifty 50 gained 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent and closed at 18,068.55.
Domestic equity markets closed with decent gains of around 0.80 per cent on Monday, November 8, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 477.99 points or 0.80 per cent to 60,545.61. The Nifty 50 gained 151.75 points or 0.85 per cent and closed at 18,068.55. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|2542
|4.53
|2477.9
|2548.7
|2448.3
|IOC
|140.75
|4.53
|135
|140.9
|134.25
|Bajaj Finserv
|18330.3
|4.18
|17650.9
|18392.95
|17515
|UltraTech Cement
|8203
|4.09
|7940
|8269
|7845
|Tech Mahindra
|1562
|3.73
|1508
|1562.8
|1504.3
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2125.95
|3.35
|2055
|2127.6
|2055
|Grasim
|1851
|3.32
|1791.6
|1857.1
|1779.5
|BPCL
|432.75
|3.1
|424
|432.75
|421.45
|HDFC
|2980
|2.77
|2929
|3002
|2906.15
|NTPC
|140.5
|2.44
|138.7
|140.6
|136.55
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1063.95
|-10.52
|1130
|1130
|1041.6
|Divi's Laboratories
|4940
|-5.15
|5023.2
|5040
|4747.8
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|860.85
|-1.37
|878
|878.25
|854.3
|State Bank of India
|523.6
|-1.29
|534.45
|534.45
|516.45
|Hindalco
|469.25
|-0.71
|480
|481.45
|459.2
|Asain Paints
|3139
|-0.64
|3165
|3181
|3095.15
|Maruti Suzuki
|7697.95
|-0.64
|7759.95
|7882.6
|7672
|TCS
|3506
|-0.08
|3548
|3548
|3481.2
|ICICI Bank
|781.95
|-0.02
|793
|793
|773.15
|HCL Technologies
|1183
|-0.01
|1187.45
|1192.8
|1168.55
