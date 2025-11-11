NSDL unveils new unified portal

Mumbai: The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) on Monday announced the successful revamp of its Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) Portal and the launch of the Foreign Venture Capital Investor (FVCI) Portal. The revamped platform unifies FPI and FVCI registration and operations on a single interface, removing multiple logins and manual steps.

It is a unified digital platform designed to simplify, accelerate, and enhance the registration and compliance experience for global investors in India’s securities markets.

“Progress is embodied by the launch of the revamped FPI and FVCI portals. This is not just an upgrade; it’s a powerful commitment from NSDL to empower participants with world-class digital infrastructure,” said Vijay Chandok, MD and CEO, NSDL.

The unified platform offers ease of registration (guided workflows, validations, and tooltips simplify and streamline the process); traceability (application tracking and audit trails ensure full transparency); unified interface for FPI and FVCI registrations reduces duplication and speeds onboarding; PAN request automation; and technology-driven design.

Dr Ruchi Chojer, Executive Director, SEBI, said that “the new platform reflects SEBI’s vision for a seamless, investor-friendly Indian market — a system that is efficient, transparent, and globally benchmarked.”

According to Sameer Patil, Chief Business Officer, NSDL, true progress lies in simplification.

“This platform embodies that principle — making global access to Indian markets faster, easier, and more transparent,” he mentioned.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) are overseas entities registered with SEBI that invest in Indian equities, bonds, and mutual funds, supporting capital formation and market liquidity. Foreign Venture Capital Investors (FVCIs) are overseas entities investing in venture capital funds or unlisted Indian startups, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship

NSDL, established in 1996, is among the world’s largest depositories, managing most securities in dematerialised form in India.