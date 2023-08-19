Live
- ‘Gandarabai’ song from ‘Skanda’: A thumping mass number
- Delta farmers worried as water level in Mettur dam drops
- World Photography Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings to Share!
- Rahul rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words
- International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
- Vallabhaneni Vamsi escapes major accident after vehicles in convoy collide at Suryapet
- Telangana High Court urged for direction to Bodhan police to permit rally on UCC
- V Hanumantha pitches for more seats to BCs in Reddy dominating Congress
- YS Jagan responds over deportation of Telugu students from USA, asks CMO to gather information
- Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C
Just In
NSL Sugars looks to crush 50L tonne cane
Signs MoU with UPL SAS to implement sustainable sugar programme initiative across 30,000 acres of sugarcane field
Hyderabad: City-based sugar producers NSL Sugars Limited, on Friday said it aims to achieve 50 lakh tonne of cane crush in a year or two from its five units. In the last financial year, the company did 41 lakh tonneof cane crush. NSL Sugars is also looking at producing 900 kilo litres (KL) ethanol over next two years, the current being 330 KL. To achieve this capacity, the company has entered a MoU with agriculture products and solutions provider UPL SAS, to increase crop yield.
UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions Limited will introduce its sustainable sugar programme, ShashwatMithaas, on 30,000 acres of sugarcane field of 15,000 farmers registered with NSL Sugars, in the first phase. Under the programme, UPL will implement Good Agronomical Practices, ProNutiva (crop protection, drought mitigation product and nutrition package), mechanization and traceability through its Nurture.farm app.
Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Chairman, NSL Group said, “Till 2015-2017, the sugar industry was not doing well. With intervention of policies, and our ability to earn from sugar, ethanol, and power has given a boost tothe industry. Now we are looking to ramp up the cane crush and ethanol capacity from the five units. To achieve this capacity, we have to increase cane production for which UPL SAS is roped in.”