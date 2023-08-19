NSL Sugars looks to crush 50L tonne cane

Hyderabad: City-based sugar producers NSL Sugars Limited, on Friday said it aims to achieve 50 lakh tonne of cane crush in a year or two from its five units. In the last financial year, the company did 41 lakh tonneof cane crush. NSL Sugars is also looking at producing 900 kilo litres (KL) ethanol over next two years, the current being 330 KL. To achieve this capacity, the company has entered a MoU with agriculture products and solutions provider UPL SAS, to increase crop yield.

UPL Sustainable Agriculture Solutions Limited will introduce its sustainable sugar programme, ShashwatMithaas, on 30,000 acres of sugarcane field of 15,000 farmers registered with NSL Sugars, in the first phase. Under the programme, UPL will implement Good Agronomical Practices, ProNutiva (crop protection, drought mitigation product and nutrition package), mechanization and traceability through its Nurture.farm app.

Govinda Rajulu Chintala, Chairman, NSL Group said, “Till 2015-2017, the sugar industry was not doing well. With intervention of policies, and our ability to earn from sugar, ethanol, and power has given a boost tothe industry. Now we are looking to ramp up the cane crush and ethanol capacity from the five units. To achieve this capacity, we have to increase cane production for which UPL SAS is roped in.”