NTPC posts 38% jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 4,726cr, lines up dividend

New Delhi: Government-owned power giant NTPC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,726.4 crore for the July-Sept quarter the current financial year which represents a 38.3 per cent jump over the corresponding figure of Rs 3,417.67 crore for the same quarter of the previous year.

The NTPC board has approved payment of the first interim dividend of Rs 2.25 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY24. The dividend will be paid on November 23.

The total revenue from operations in the second quarter was Rs 44,983.35 crore, up 1.8 per cent over the previous fiscal year.

NTPC Ltd is India's largest integrated power utility, contributing one fourth of the power requirement of the country.

With a diverse portfolio of thermal, hydro, solar, and wind power plants.

The company is committed to achieve 60,000 MW of Renewable Energy capacity by year 2032.