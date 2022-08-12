NTPC turning green

Hyderabad: NTPC, India's largest integrated energy producer, has been expanding its green footprints by powering renewable energy (RE) projects and aims to achieve over 60 GW Renewable Energy (RE) capacity by 2032 accounting for 50 per cent of its overall generation capacity. The RE mix will include solar PV, wind, energy storage and green hydrogen including mobility.

NTPC's capacity addition programme is in line with India's commitment to UN Climate Change Conference at Glasgow at COP-26. The renewable projects will further reinforce government's commitment towards achieving the target of 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. On July 30, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated two of NTPC's renewable energy projects to the nation namely Ramagundam Floating Solar Project (100 MW) in Telangana and Kayamkulam Floating Solar Project (92 MW) in Kerala. Also, a foundation stone was laid the Prime Minister for three NTPC renewable projects – Nokh Solar Project (735 MW) in Rajasthan, Green Hydrogen Mobility Project in Ladakh and Green Hydrogen -Natural Gas Blending Project in Gujarat. NTPC has commissioned two of the country's largest floating solar projects at reservoirs of its plants at NTPC Ramagundam (100 MW) and NTPC Kayamkulam (92 MW).

The floating solar projects have contributed to saving land and water. As a step toward the country's de-carbonisation commitments and Carbon Neutral Ladhakh, NTPC has taken up India's first green hydrogen mobility project with fuel cell electric vehicle at Leh. It is also implementing green hydrogen blending with natural gas at NTPC Kawas in Gujarat, first of its kind in India.

Further, NTPC is developing 735 MW Solar PV Project in Nokh in Rajasthan. This is India's largest Domestic Content Requirement based solar project with 1,000 MWp at a single location deploying high-wattage bifacial PV Modules with a tracker system.