Nutraj launches Snackrite daily nutrition pack

Hyderabad: Nutraj, a leading dry fruit brand, has launched Nutraj Snackrite, a daily nutrition pack. It is a great pack with pouches of delectable, nutritious trail mix. This commitment exemplifies Nutraj's dedication to providing customers with high-quality, healthy, delicious snacking options.

Backed by the cumulative commitment of four generations in the nuts and dried fruit business since 1926, Nutraj has been a pioneer in creating brand awareness in the nuts and dry fruits market.

The new Snackrite range combines the goodness of nuts, seeds, and dry fruits in innovative mixes, making them ideal for on-the-go snacking or daily planned nutritious intakes. With a focus on quality, taste, and health, Nutraj believes that the Snackrite range will redefine the snacking experience for customers and become the first choice for wholesome and delightfully tasty treats.

The new snackpack reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious snacks tailored to daily needs. The pack contains 21 trail mix pouches weighing 25 grams, facilitating healthy snacking.

With seven distinct flavours and nineteen nutritious ingredients, this pack promises to excite taste buds while offering quality nutrition. It is an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts, office workers, seniors, adults, and students. It is perfect for travel, parties, or office snacking. Additionally, the pack includes a compact, reusable tiffin box for carrying your favourite snacks anywhere.

The company has been keenly observant of evolving consumer snacking behaviours and has created its range of trail mixes through extensive research on nutrition and taste.

Advocating for inculcating the culture of healthy snacking habits in an era where junk snacking has become the norm. Gunjan Jain, Managing Director of Nutraj, sys, “The '21 Day Cycle,' offering a mini pack daily, is drawn from the time-tested notion of habit formation in 21 days.