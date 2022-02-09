Nykaa Q3FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit sinks 58% YoY to Rs 29 crore

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of online cosmetics and beauty products brand Nykaa, today reported a 57.77 per cent YoY decline in the consolidated profit at Rs 29.05 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. It had posted a profit of Rs 68.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. This is a fall was hit by a jump in expenses and subdued demand for personal care and fashion products.

The company's revenue from operations grew 35.95 per cent YoY to Rs 1,098.36 crore in the December 2021 quarter compared to Rs 807.9 crore posted in the December 2020 quarter. This growth was led by growth in transacting customers and advertisement revenue.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was Rs 69 crore in the reporting quarter, while the margins contracted year-on-year to 6.3 per cent.

Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, MD, and CEO, of the company, said, "Our previous quarter was defined by a milestone moment in the company's journey with a successful IPO and listing on the stock exchanges. We continue to be on a steady growth trajectory across both Beauty and Fashion businesses, with overall revenue growth of 65 per cent for the nine months year-on-year. Growth in the Beauty business accelerated in a relatively normalized Covid environment, with a strong revival in the cosmetics category. Our physical store network also experienced one of its strongest quarters ever and we continued opening new stores in line with our larger omnichannel vision. Marketing continues to be an area of investment for Nykaa, to reacquire as well as recruit new consumers as a means to ensure stronger organic growth."

Operational Highlights for the Quarter:

• Consolidated GMV grew 26 per cent sequentially QoQ and 49 per cent YoY to Rs 2,043.5 crore in Q3FY22 and grew 83 per cent year to date FY22.

• Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) GMV grew 29 per cent QoQ and 32 per cent YoY to Rs 1,533.3 crore in Q3FY22, and grew 58 per cent year to date FY22

• Fashion GMV grew 17 per cent QoQ and 137 per cent YoY to Rs 510.2 crore in Q3FY22, and grew 236 per cent year to date FY22

• Fashion GMV contribution 25 per cent to consolidated GMV in Q3 FY22

• Annual Unique Transacting Customers in BPC vertical grew 9 per cent QoQ and 44 per cent YoY to 7.9 million, and in Fashion vertical grew 23 per cent QoQ and 278 per cent YoY to 1.6 million in Q3 FY22

• Order volume in BPC vertical grew 25 per cent QoQ and 31 per cent YoY to 7.6 million with sustained AOV, and in Fashion vertical grew 5 per cent QoQ and 90 per cent YoY to 1.4 million with an uptick in AOV in Q3 FY22

The company, which went public in October 2021 is engaged in the business of selling beauty, personal care, fashion products and other related products and services through various platforms.