Oakwood Clean360 launched with new protocols to meet Corona challenges

Hyderabad: Leading service apartment and hospitality management company Oakwood, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments on Tuesday launched a global programme 'Oakwood Clean360' with new protocols meeting health and safety challenges of Covid-19.

It aims to enhance its already-rigorous cleaning measures, counter virus spread, and ensure the safety of the guests and associates. "The world has changed and we must stay vigilant in confronting the realities of a global health pandemic. What has not changed is that Oakwood will continue to provide exemplary service and hospitality.

The Oakwood Clean360 programme is focused on more than cleaning and hygiene. It provides a holistic approach to giving our guests a safe sanctuary to call home," said Chief Executive Officer Dean Schreiber.

Schreiber further said that the health, safety and well-being of the guests, associates and global communities were their top priority. "By enhancing our already-rigorous procedures with new guidelines and input from third-party experts, Oakwood is reimagining the hospitality experience and redefining its cleaning and safety standards for today's world. We want to make sure both guests and Oakwood associates clearly understand what we are doing to safeguard their health," said Schreiber.

Every Oakwood property or cluster will have an appointed Oakwood Clean360 ambassador who will ensure that all associates are working in compliance with the new guidelines. The Oakwood will ensure face mask and glove requirements for all associates and vendors, use of anti-bacterial and anti-viral cleaning materials as part of standard procedures, enhanced cleaning of all high-touch point surfaces in common areas and the apartments such as door handles, light switches, faucets and remote controls, sanitization and storage of in-apartment kitchen utensils and crockery in reusable containers that come with an Oakwood Clean360 seal to prevent contamination, installation of hand sanitising stations in common areas.

Oakwood will also be appointing a globally recognised accreditation firm to review the programme, co-develop audit checklists, and train Oakwood Clean360 ambassadors on conducting audits. There will be stringent laundry protocols for handling and managing trolleys when laundry is collected.

Medical experts agree that the safest accommodations are the ones with the fewest touch points, and a private residence is safer than a hotel.