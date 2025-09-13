Live
Oben mega bike festival launched
Hyderabad: Oben Electric, homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched ‘Mega Festive Utsav’, a nationwide festive program rolled out across its flagship electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ.
Marking the festive season with unmatched value, the initiative extends exclusive customer benefits worth up to Rs35,000, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making its premium electric motorcycles more accessible and aspirational for urban riders.
As part of the festive program, customers purchasing the Rorr EZ Sigma or Rorr EZ will receive a price benefit of Rs20,000 already included in the pricing, additional cashback of up to Rs10,000, and an assured gold coin with every purchase.
