  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Oben mega bike festival launched

Oben mega bike festival launched
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Oben Electric, homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched ‘Mega Festive Utsav’, a nationwide festive program...

Hyderabad: Oben Electric, homegrown and R&D-driven electric motorcycle manufacturer, has launched ‘Mega Festive Utsav’, a nationwide festive program rolled out across its flagship electric motorcycles, the Rorr EZ Sigma and Rorr EZ.

Marking the festive season with unmatched value, the initiative extends exclusive customer benefits worth up to Rs35,000, reinforcing the company’s commitment to making its premium electric motorcycles more accessible and aspirational for urban riders.

As part of the festive program, customers purchasing the Rorr EZ Sigma or Rorr EZ will receive a price benefit of Rs20,000 already included in the pricing, additional cashback of up to Rs10,000, and an assured gold coin with every purchase.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick