October 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

In today's choppy trade, domestic equity markets extended losses and ended in red for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 677.77 points, or 1.13 per cent, to close at 59,306.93. The Nifty 50 index lost 185.60 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 17,671.65. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low UltraTech Cement 7647 2.69 7465 7690 7343 UPL 745.5 2.14 735.9 746 716.55 Cipla 910 2.05 893 917 885.25 Grasim 1726.9 1.44 1705 1742.5 1675.45 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4635.8 1.44 4593 4917.85 4526.05 Shree Cement 28600 1.44 28395.7 29000 27705 Tata Steel 1317.65 1.39 1290.25 1333.7 1290 Maruti 7456.05 1.17 7350 7550 7294.85 Adani Ports 695 1 697 709.6 687 ICICI Bank 806.5 0.98 798 808.75 783.9

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tech Mahindra 1480 -3.48 1527.35 1542.75 1467.8 NTPC 133.1 -3.09 131 136.9 128.55 IndusInd Bank 1142.3 -2.87 1166.95 1182 1123.6 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2042 -2.69 2077.55 2096.95 2015 Reliance 2540 -2.26 2596.15 2596.15 2501.7 Larsen & Turbo 1776 -2.11 1822 1824.9 1735.8 HDFC 2841.5 -2.04 2891 2893 2791.2 Infosys 1671 -1.93 1699 1712.6 1661.05 SBI Life 1145 -1.89 1167.1 1180 1142.1 Axis Bank 745 -1.76 762 762 714





