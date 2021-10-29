October 29: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex declined 677.77 points, or 1.13 per cent, to close at 59,306.93.
- The Nifty 50 index lost 185.60 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 17,671.65.
In today's choppy trade, domestic equity markets extended losses and ended in red for the third consecutive session on Friday, October 29, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex declined 677.77 points, or 1.13 per cent, to close at 59,306.93. The Nifty 50 index lost 185.60 points, or 1.04 per cent, to end at 17,671.65. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UltraTech Cement
|7647
|2.69
|7465
|7690
|7343
|UPL
|745.5
|2.14
|735.9
|746
|716.55
|Cipla
|910
|2.05
|893
|917
|885.25
|Grasim
|1726.9
|1.44
|1705
|1742.5
|1675.45
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4635.8
|1.44
|4593
|4917.85
|4526.05
|Shree Cement
|28600
|1.44
|28395.7
|29000
|27705
|Tata Steel
|1317.65
|1.39
|1290.25
|1333.7
|1290
|Maruti
|7456.05
|1.17
|7350
|7550
|7294.85
|Adani Ports
|695
|1
|697
|709.6
|687
|ICICI Bank
|806.5
|0.98
|798
|808.75
|783.9
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tech Mahindra
|1480
|-3.48
|1527.35
|1542.75
|1467.8
|NTPC
|133.1
|-3.09
|131
|136.9
|128.55
|IndusInd Bank
|1142.3
|-2.87
|1166.95
|1182
|1123.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2042
|-2.69
|2077.55
|2096.95
|2015
|Reliance
|2540
|-2.26
|2596.15
|2596.15
|2501.7
|Larsen & Turbo
|1776
|-2.11
|1822
|1824.9
|1735.8
|HDFC
|2841.5
|-2.04
|2891
|2893
|2791.2
|Infosys
|1671
|-1.93
|1699
|1712.6
|1661.05
|SBI Life
|1145
|-1.89
|1167.1
|1180
|1142.1
|Axis Bank
|745
|-1.76
|762
|762
|714
