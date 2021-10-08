October 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
- The S&P BSE Sensex gained 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close above 60,000-mark at 60,059.06.
- Nifty 50 index which touched the high of 17,941.85 in the intraday trade today closed 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 17,895.20.
The domestic equity markets on Friday, October 8, 2021, enjoyed the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision in which it maintained its status quo on the interest rate and kept its accommodative stance in place till evidence of durable growth appears. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close above 60,000-mark at 60,059.06. Nifty 50 index which touched the high of 17,941.85 in the intraday trade today closed 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 17,895.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Reliance Industries
|2669.2
|3.76
|2585.25
|2684.4
|2581.5
|Wipro
|661.95
|2.96
|646.15
|667.55
|645
|Infosys
|1723.85
|1.94
|1705.25
|1731.5
|1698.4
|Tata Motors
|382.8
|1.67
|385.9
|397.55
|380
|Tech Mahindra
|1440
|1.61
|1418.5
|1447
|1418.5
|HCL Technologies
|1323.5
|1.32
|1306.3
|1338
|1294.05
|TCS
|3943
|1.29
|3925
|3989.9
|3900
|UPL
|736.7
|1.26
|728.05
|747.45
|726.25
|Tata Steel
|1302.8
|1.05
|1302
|1344.05
|1296.35
|Larsen & Turbo
|1729.1
|0.97
|1740
|1741
|1720
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Coal India
|187.7
|-1.57
|191.1
|191.7
|184.1
|SBI Life
|1196.65
|-1.51
|1224.95
|1229
|1191.95
|NTPC
|140.95
|-1.3
|143.55
|143.9
|140.3
|Maruti Suzuki
|7409.3
|-1.11
|7548.7
|7571.95
|7401.15
|Shree Cement
|27755
|-1.08
|28219.2
|28219.2
|27721.95
|Hindustan Unilever
|2645.95
|-0.88
|2670.5
|2678.55
|2625.4
|Titan
|2355.45
|-0.84
|2420
|2420
|2353
|Tata Consumer Products
|818
|-0.79
|826.9
|828.95
|812.45
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4855
|-0.74
|4906.65
|4946.65
|4821
|Hindalco
|474.1
|-0.71
|480.95
|490.75
|472.65