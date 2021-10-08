October 8: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

The domestic equity markets on Friday, October 8, 2021, enjoyed the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee decision in which it maintained its status quo on the interest rate and kept its accommodative stance in place till evidence of durable growth appears. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close above 60,000-mark at 60,059.06. Nifty 50 index which touched the high of 17,941.85 in the intraday trade today closed 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 17,895.20. Here is the list of the top 10 gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Reliance Industries 2669.2 3.76 2585.25 2684.4 2581.5 Wipro 661.95 2.96 646.15 667.55 645 Infosys 1723.85 1.94 1705.25 1731.5 1698.4 Tata Motors 382.8 1.67 385.9 397.55 380 Tech Mahindra 1440 1.61 1418.5 1447 1418.5 HCL Technologies 1323.5 1.32 1306.3 1338 1294.05 TCS 3943 1.29 3925 3989.9 3900 UPL 736.7 1.26 728.05 747.45 726.25 Tata Steel 1302.8 1.05 1302 1344.05 1296.35 Larsen & Turbo 1729.1 0.97 1740 1741 1720

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Coal India 187.7 -1.57 191.1 191.7 184.1 SBI Life 1196.65 -1.51 1224.95 1229 1191.95 NTPC 140.95 -1.3 143.55 143.9 140.3 Maruti Suzuki 7409.3 -1.11 7548.7 7571.95 7401.15 Shree Cement 27755 -1.08 28219.2 28219.2 27721.95 Hindustan Unilever 2645.95 -0.88 2670.5 2678.55 2625.4 Titan 2355.45 -0.84 2420 2420 2353 Tata Consumer Products 818 -0.79 826.9 828.95 812.45 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4855 -0.74 4906.65 4946.65 4821 Hindalco 474.1 -0.71 480.95 490.75 472.65



