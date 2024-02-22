Live
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy reviews on Revenue dept. in Nellore
- Sachin Tendulkar pays obeisance at Hazratbal, Shankaracharya temple in Srinagar; takes Shikara ride
- Olive Ridley turtles lay over 9K eggs in South Goa
- Sandeshkhali unrest: Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar dragged by cops during protest
- Meta’s Oversight Board extends its scope to Instagram Threads
- Indian researchers develop 'organoid' to help in neurodegenerative diseases
- Priyanka Chopra gives sneak peek into MM's 'first hike'; fans gush over her voice
- Army rescues stranded students in J&K
- J&K approves development of 7 new Industrial Estates
- Leaky blood vessels behind Long Covid-linked brain fog, says study
Oil India inks pact for green hydrogen tie-up with Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
Oil India Limited (OIL) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), a public sector company, to explore opportunities in the domain of green hydrogen, including green ammonia, green methanol and other derivatives.
The two companies will also collaborate in decarbonising initiatives like carbon dioxide sequestration, and partner in any other potential avenues for decarbonisation/clean energy transition/green fuels/renewable energy etc., which may present synergy between the parties and serve common business interests, according to an OIL statement.
The MoU was executed by Santanu Kumar Saikia, General Manager (Business Development), OIL, and R. Manikkuttan, Executive Director (Production Co-ordination), FACT.