Ola Electric expands network

Ola Electric expands network
Hyderabad: Ola Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the expansion of its network to 4,000 stores nationwide. The newly opened over 3,200 stores are co-located with service centres.

Hyderabad: Ola Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the expansion of its network to 4,000 stores nationwide. The newly opened over 3,200 stores are co-located with service centres.

The company also announced opening priority registrations for MoveOS 5 beta. “As we expand our network to every city, town, and Taluk, the company is committed to driving large-scale EV adoption enabling deeper penetration beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities.

As we continue to scale, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric, said.

