Live
- KTR Condemns Arrest of Errolla Srinivas, Calls it an Unjust Act
- Meeting of Film Industry Leaders with CM Revanth Reddy
- Heavy Rush of Devotees at Tirumala Temple
- Belagavi meet is Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Samvidhan convention
- Four Karnataka soldiers martyred in J&K Army vehicle accident
- Madhya Pradesh to translocate 14 tigers to Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Odisha
- Shiva Rajkumar gets cancerous bladder removed in US
- Modi: Ambedkar's vision neglected by Congress
- With holiday mood on a high, hotel room demand peaks in Hampi
- Vajpayee’s statue unveiled in Berhampur
Just In
Ola Electric expands network
Highlights
Hyderabad: Ola Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the expansion of its network to 4,000 stores nationwide. The newly opened over...
Hyderabad: Ola Electric, an electric vehicle manufacturer, announced the expansion of its network to 4,000 stores nationwide. The newly opened over 3,200 stores are co-located with service centres.
The company also announced opening priority registrations for MoveOS 5 beta. “As we expand our network to every city, town, and Taluk, the company is committed to driving large-scale EV adoption enabling deeper penetration beyond tier-1 and tier-2 cities.
As we continue to scale, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric, said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS