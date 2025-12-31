Ola receives govt nod for 4680 Bharat Cell powered bike

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Tuesday said its flagship electric motorcycle, the Roadster X+, powered by its indigenously developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack, has received government certification and will start deliveries of the model.

The Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh) has been approved under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR), 1989 by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT), Manesar, a government testing agency, the company said in a statement.

"With this certification, Ola Electric will now begin deliveries of the Roadster X+ (9.1kWh), marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first electric motorcycle in India to be certified with a completely in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack," it added. With the certification of the Roadster X+ (9.1 kWh), Ola Electric has now extended the use of its in-house developed 4680 Bharat Cell technology across its two-wheeler portfolio, spanning both electric scooters and motorcycles, the company said.