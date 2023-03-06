Olectra bags order for 550 e-buses from TSRTC

Hyderabad: Olectra Greentech Limited, asubsidiary of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited(MEIL), has received the largest single order for electric buses in South India – 550 e-buses from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). This significantorder is vital in Telangana's electric mobility step for large-scale clean, green public transportation.

KV Pradeep, Chairman and Managing Director of Olectra Greentech Limited, said, "We won the order to supply 50standard floor 12-metre intercity coach e-buses and 500 lowfloor 12-metre intracity e-buses from the TSRTC. We areproud to partner with the TSRTC in their vision for asustainable and economical large-scale public transport. Thee-buses will be delivered in phases soon. Olectra's pure e-buses will significantly reduce the noise and emission levels in Hyderabad."

Olectra's association with TSRTC began in March 2019, with40 e-buses. These e-buses have been plying from the airportto various destinations in Hyderabad. Exactly four years later,in March 2023, Olectra has partnered with TSRTC once again for 550 e-buses, he added.

The 50 intercity coach e-buses will ply between Hyderabad in Telangana and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The e-buses are fully air-conditioned and can travel adistance of more than 325 km on a single charge.

In the intracity segment, the 500 e-buses will ply with in Hyderabad. Each e-bus can travel a distance of more than 225 km on a single charge. TSRTC has allotted five depots in the twin cities for thedeployment and operations of these e-buses.

Pradeep further said, "Olectra's electric buses lower operatingcosts for the state-owned transport corporation. The buses willbe charged at fast charging stations to ensure optimal performance. The combination of high passenger capacity andlow operating costs makes Olectra's e-buses an excellent choice for transportation."

TSRTC Chairman MLA Bajireddy Govardhan said, "It isclear that it has been decided to bring electric buses to protectthe environment. The TSRTC has plans to make 3,400 e-buses available across the state in the next two years."

MD VC Sajjanar, IPS said, "TSRTC hopes to make e-buses available across Hyderabad by March 2025 and we areworking on it. In the first phase we are going to deploy 550Olectra e-buses under GCC. All those buses will come intouse in stages."