Olectra unveils India’s 1st e-tipper

Hyderabad: City-based electric bus manufacturers, Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) on Wednesday announced that its 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper has received India's first homologation certificate from the Indian automobile regulatory agencies and has adhered to all the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

The company also said it is in the final stage of discussions for receiving its first order for 20 e-tippers.

Olectra Greentech Limited, Chairman and Managing Director, KV Pradeep said, "The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. We showcased the prototype at recent exhibitions in Delhi and Bangalore, which created the buzz. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions. We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck."

The e-tipper has undergone intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including maneuvering the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and in the depth of the earth for mining and quarrying pits.

"With the Olectra electric tipper, we are ringing in a significant change in the construction, infrastructure, mining and quarrying sectors. These sectors are highly demanding due to the volume of material that needs to be transported to work sites.