Oracle Cloud Applications now live on India data centre

Mumbai: Global tech major Oracle on Tuesday announced that Oracle Cloud Applications is now live on its "Gen 2" Cloud region in the country.

The move is aimed at helping Oracle's existing and new customers, including those operating in sectors that are bound by the country's regulatory environment to store data within the borders of the country such as the public sector organisations or banking and telecom companies take advantage of Oracle's full stack of offerings.

"With Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA), organisations of all sizes can take advantage of a complete and integrated suite of applications to break down silos, quickly and easily embrace the latest innovations, and improve user engagement, collaboration and performance," said the company.

Making the announcement at an event here, Arun Khehar, Senior Vice President, Applications, Oracle ECMEA (Eastern Central Europe, Middle East & Africa) said the company has over 1,000 customers in India and employs close to 40,000 people in the country.