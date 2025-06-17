  • Menu
Oswal Pumps IPO Fully Subscribed | Listing on June 20, 2025

Oswal Pumps IPO Subscription Update June 2025 | Price Band, GMP & Financials
Oswal Pumps IPO Subscription Update June 2025 | Price Band, GMP & Financials

Highlights

Oswal Pumps Ltd IPO is fully subscribed, led by retail and anchor investors. Share allotment on June 18, with listing scheduled on BSE and NSE for June 20, 2025.

Oswal Pumps Ltd’s IPO, open from June 13 to June 17, has been fully subscribed, led by strong interest from retail and Non-Institutional Investors. The company raised ₹416.2 crore from anchor investors, including ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF.

The IPO price band is ₹584–₹614 per share, with a total issue size of ₹1,387 crore. Investors had to bid in lots of 24 shares.

Share allotment will be finalized on June 18, with refunds and share credits on June 19. Oswal Pumps shares will debut on BSE and NSE on June 20.

Oswal Pumps manufactures solar-powered and grid-connected submersible and monoblock pumps, electric motors, and solar panels. With over 22 years of experience, the company is well-established in the renewable energy and pump manufacturing sector.

