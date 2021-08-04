Hyderabad: Over 3,000 public wi-fi hotspots launched in city

Hyderabad: As part of the Hy-Fi project, the State government in collaboration with ACT Fibernet has launched more than 3,000 public wi-fi hotspots in the city for further accelerating 'Digital Telangana'.

Each of these wi-fi hotspots will ensure superfast and safe internet experience. This technology enables users with smooth, seamless connectivity on ACT's Gigabit-enabled network at scale.

The pandemic has propelled the adoption of digital platforms among citizens in the country, and it is expected that the demand for internet accessibility will grow manifolds in the coming years.

Installation of wi-fi hotspots is an ideal solution to enable more people stay connected and enjoy the benefits of internet. With this launch, Hyderabad becomes one of the first cities in India to deploy public wi-fi network at such a large scale.

These hotspots are located across the city in malls, hospitals, public parks, metro stations, public libraries, and educations institutions for easy internet access.

The users will have to login through ACT Free Hy-Fi portal with their phone number and use free internet for 45 minutes at 25 Mbps speed and 1 GB data limit without any cost and can also top up further as and when needed. Existing customers of ACT, when they login with their ACT credentials, will get their current home broadband speeds.

On the occasion, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries, and IT & Commerce, KT Rama Rao said: "Hyderabad has been rated as one of the best cities in the world by several studies. The active hotspots now make the city a truly global smart city.

A great number of people will now be able to enjoy free internet."

Bala Malladi, CEO Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), said, "ACT Fibernet has always believed in leveraging internet connectivity as a force of good – to enable social transformations. The free public wi-fi will help bridge the digital divide.

It is an honour to be part of this prestigious project by Government of Telangana and do our bit for the citizens of Hyderabad."