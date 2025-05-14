Over 4.6% fall in gems, jewellery exports

Mumbai: India’s overall gems and jewellery exports dipped by 4.62 per cent to $2,037.06 million in April, as compared to the same month of the previous financial year, according to the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) data.

The country’s total gems and jewellery exports stood at $2,135.7 million in the same month of the previous year, GJEPC data released on Tuesday said. The overall export of ‘Cut and Polished’ diamonds declined by 6.12 per cent to $1,108.74 million in April, compared to $1,180.99 million in the same period a year ago.

The total shipment of gold jewellery witnessed a dip of 5.41 per cent at $684.51 million during the month under review, as compared to $723.63 million for the same period of the previous year. Gross export of ‘Polished Lab Grown Diamonds’ in April was almost flat with a growth of just 0.41 per cent at $110.74 million, over $110.29 million in the same month of FY25.

Silver jewellery exports in April too declined by 12.03 per cent at $38.3 million. However, exports of ‘Coloured Gemstones’ witnessed a growth of 11.95 per cent at $27.76 million, compared to $24.8 million in the same period of the previous year.