Over 500 projects compete for homebuyers at NAREDCO expo

Hyderabad: The 16th NAREDCO Telangana Property Show commenced at the HITEX Exhibition Centre on Friday, bringing together over 500 real estate projects, financial institutions and allied industry participants.

Inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the three-day exhibition features residential apartments, villas, plotted developments and commercial properties across Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.The three-day exhibitionwill remain open until November 1, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, said, “Hyderabad has enormous growth potential and Telangana was emerging as a preferred destination for people from across the world to live and invest.”

K Sreedhar Reddy, NAREDCO Telangana President urged the government to reduce GST on construction materials and commercial rentals, resolve input tax credit issues and review the 18 per cent GST on commercial leases. He sought consultations with industry on new revenue sources instead of higher charges, citing the increase in synergy charges from Rs 3 to Rs 8. Acknowledging Hyderabad’s Rs 55,000-crore infrastructure spending, he said the sector was willing to support development and revenue mobilisation. He also urged the media to project Hyderabad positively and address industry concerns through dialogue with the government.

The exhibition also features building material providers and other companies serving the real estate sector.NAREDCO Telangana represents more than 350 developers and six affiliated organisations.

Developers are showcasing projects across different segments and budgets, while participating financial institutions are offering information on home loans and financing options. The exhibition provides a platform for prospective buyers and investors to compare properties and interact directly with developers and lenders.