Work together to tackle El Nino conditions: MLA

Miryalaguda(Nalgonda): Local MLA BathulaLaxma Reddy called upon the public, elected representatives and government officials to work together to effectively tackle the challenges posed by El Niño conditions.He attended a constituency-level awareness programme here on Friday.The MLA stressed the need to protect people and livestock from the effects of El Niño and urged officials, sarpanches and public representatives to create awareness in all gram panchayats and municipal wards.

He advised farmers to avoid paddy cultivation during the Rabi season due to the unavailability of Nagarjuna Sagar water and instead grow less water-intensive crops.

He also announced that, from January, the BLR Foundation would provide drinking water and

curd rice to the public using his 12 months’ salary.

MLC Shankar Nayak advised farmers to adopt crop diversification and cultivate crops such as millets, green gram and black gram.