Over 9.49L firms exit biz

New Delhi: More than 28 lakh companies are registered in the country and only 65 per cent of them or little over 18.1 lakh companies are active, according to official data. Among those registered under the Companies Act-2013, just 5,216 are foreign companies and out of those, 63 per cent or 3,281 entities were active at the end of January.

Latest data from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) also showed that a total of 16,781 companies were registered with a collective paid up capital of Rs816.14 crore last month. “A total number of 28,05,354 companies were registered in the country as on January 31, 2025, of which 65 per cent (18,17,222) companies stand active. There is an increase of 0.14 per cent in the total proportion of active companies with respect to registered companies when compared to December 2024,” the ministry said in its latest monthly information bulletin.